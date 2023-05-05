Robert W. Baird Raises AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target to $189.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AGCO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised AGCO from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AGCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.33.

AGCO stock opened at $122.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. AGCO has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $145.53.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AGCO will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.77%.

In related news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AGCO news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $225,207.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock worth $3,671,940. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 7,866.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,589,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,052 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 2,102.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,684,000 after purchasing an additional 693,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $95,107,000. Mirova US LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $85,792,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 18.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,241,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,755,000 after purchasing an additional 511,489 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

