Royal Bank of Canada Trims Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Target Price to $132.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. FBN Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.09.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $118.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.84 and a 200-day moving average of $127.48. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $135.93. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

