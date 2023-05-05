Robert W. Baird Raises ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Price Target to $70.00

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ESAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ESAB from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on ESAB in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.00.

NYSE ESAB opened at $58.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88. ESAB has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $63.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.26 million. ESAB had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ESAB will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

In other ESAB news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 3,810 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $233,895.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,042.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $233,895.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,042.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $48,227.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,427.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,977 shares of company stock valued at $647,322 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ESAB by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,386 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 2,239.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,569,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,191,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in ESAB by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,345,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,967,000 after acquiring an additional 789,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ESAB by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,988,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,686,000 after purchasing an additional 578,482 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

