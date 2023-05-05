Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ARES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Management from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.44.

Ares Management Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $79.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.30, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.21 and its 200 day moving average is $77.76. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $90.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 76,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $6,498,607.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 404,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,538,900.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,337,905.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,958,214 shares of company stock valued at $42,872,828 and sold 5,002,493 shares valued at $144,305,643. Insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 127,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,029,000 after acquiring an additional 68,567 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 35,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 9,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Further Reading

