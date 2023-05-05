Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
Conn’s Stock Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ CONN opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.54. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $16.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average is $7.71.
Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $334.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.22 million. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conn’s will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Conn’s
Conn’s Company Profile
Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of home goods and related services. Its products include furniture, appliances, and consumer electronics. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Conn’s (CONN)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.