Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Conn’s Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ CONN opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.54. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $16.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average is $7.71.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $334.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.22 million. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conn’s will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Conn’s

Conn’s Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Conn’s by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 84,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Conn’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 169,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Conn’s by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Conn’s by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Conn’s by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of home goods and related services. Its products include furniture, appliances, and consumer electronics. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.