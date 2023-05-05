StockNews.com Downgrades Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Marathon Petroleum from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.27.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $105.06 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.45.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 21.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 10.9% in the first quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 8,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 8.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

