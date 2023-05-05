GAP (NYSE:GPS) PT Lowered to $10.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GPS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded GAP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of GAP from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of GAP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of GAP from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GAP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.35.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of GAP stock opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

GAP Announces Dividend

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.16). GAP had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GAP will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -109.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 22,918 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $201,220.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,209 shares of company stock worth $282,671. 44.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.