Barclays Cuts Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $42.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Foot Locker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.25.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $39.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.29 and its 200 day moving average is $38.95. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $47.22.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.82%.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth $4,113,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth $1,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.