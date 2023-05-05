Neal J. Keating Buys 2,500 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Stock

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) Director Neal J. Keating purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.59 per share, with a total value of $103,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Barnes Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.45, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average of $40.42.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 581.82%.

B has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,778,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,632,000 after acquiring an additional 289,461 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,361,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,831,000 after acquiring an additional 175,707 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,379,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,050,000 after acquiring an additional 140,807 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,694,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,072,000 after acquiring an additional 22,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,847,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,349,000 after acquiring an additional 76,699 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

