James Michael Matlock Sells 6,091 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) insider James Michael Matlock sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $104,521.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,462.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

James Michael Matlock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, James Michael Matlock sold 513 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $9,080.10.

On Wednesday, March 15th, James Michael Matlock sold 508 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $8,773.16.

On Wednesday, February 15th, James Michael Matlock sold 359 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $9,186.81.

On Friday, February 3rd, James Michael Matlock sold 6,310 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $150,745.90.

Shares of TOST opened at $17.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.09. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TOST shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Toast by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toast by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Toast by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Seeyond acquired a new stake in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

