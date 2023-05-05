Anthony Digiandomenico Buys 83,333 Shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Stock

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) Director Anthony Digiandomenico purchased 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $99,999.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ENDRA Life Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ NDRA opened at $1.75 on Friday. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65.

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.24). On average, analysts predict that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ENDRA Life Sciences by 60.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 132,220 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in a report on Friday, March 31st.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.