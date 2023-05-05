Jeffrey D. Jordan Sells 5,000 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pinterest Price Performance

NYSE PINS opened at $20.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.23. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $29.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Pinterest by 372.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,394,000 after acquiring an additional 15,825,757 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 200.0% in the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Pinterest by 627.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,282,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 262.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

