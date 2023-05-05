Leah F. Belsky Sells 23,333 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) CRO Leah F. Belsky sold 23,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $280,929.32. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,216,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,651,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Coursera Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:COUR opened at $11.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $18.49.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $142.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 30.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

COUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Coursera from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coursera during the 4th quarter worth about $137,598,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Coursera by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,742,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,914,000 after buying an additional 635,813 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Coursera by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 660,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after buying an additional 545,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Coursera by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,964,000 after buying an additional 458,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coursera by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,353,000 after buying an additional 458,008 shares during the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

