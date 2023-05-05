Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.55.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.60.

Park Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.04 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,084,000 after purchasing an additional 567,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,037,000 after purchasing an additional 662,640 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,537,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,798,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

