Stifel Nicolaus Lowers PROS (NYSE:PRO) Price Target to $34.00

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 27.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PROS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PROS in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PROS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS Trading Down 4.2 %

PRO opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. PROS has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $31.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.53.

Insider Activity

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PROS will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $90,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,958.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,395,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in PROS during the third quarter worth approximately $8,986,000. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PROS during the third quarter worth approximately $6,913,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PROS by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,188,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,360,000 after buying an additional 243,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PROS during the first quarter worth approximately $5,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

(Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.