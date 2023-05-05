Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $141.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $110.00 to $141.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPOT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Spotify Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.13.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $140.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.05. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $145.88.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.15). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

