Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target to $50.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 23.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TAP. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.1 %

TAP opened at $65.01 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $66.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.63, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

