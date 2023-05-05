Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Standex International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.56 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.45 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Standex International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.
Standex International Price Performance
SXI stock opened at $119.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.84. Standex International has a 52-week low of $79.02 and a 52-week high of $127.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.03.
Standex International Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.48%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $602,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,149.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $507,042.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,685.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $602,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,149.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standex International
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SXI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 361.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 565.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.
Standex International Company Profile
Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.
