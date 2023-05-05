Workiva (NYSE:WK) PT Raised to $110.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workiva in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Workiva from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

WK stock opened at $85.76 on Wednesday. Workiva has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $104.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.67 and its 200-day moving average is $86.60.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $143.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.22 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 4,861.53% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $1,353,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,399 shares in the company, valued at $7,612,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 10,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $948,414.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,364 shares in the company, valued at $8,535,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $1,353,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,612,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,249 shares of company stock worth $3,389,641. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,328,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,722,000 after buying an additional 33,593 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Workiva by 23.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,426,000 after purchasing an additional 564,500 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Workiva by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,985,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,733,000 after purchasing an additional 227,006 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Workiva by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,705,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Workiva by 11.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,310,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,957,000 after purchasing an additional 133,586 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

