Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.45.

Terex Price Performance

Terex stock opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. Terex has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Terex Increases Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.56. Terex had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Terex will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 11.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 8,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $534,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,176,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 8,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $534,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,176,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 91,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 374,481 shares of company stock valued at $21,446,276. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Terex by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Terex by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 23,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

