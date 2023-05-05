Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UBA opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $664.28 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.11. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.85%.

Institutional Trading of Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 442.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 18.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 42.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

