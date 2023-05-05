Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:UBA opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $664.28 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.11. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.85%.
Institutional Trading of Urstadt Biddle Properties
Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile
Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.