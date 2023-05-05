Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBERGet Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.42.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.01. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $38.35.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBERGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 45.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,183 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,149 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

