Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $57.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER stock opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.01. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 45.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

