Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $57.00

Posted by on May 5th, 2023

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBERGet Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER stock opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.01. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBERGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 45.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.