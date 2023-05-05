Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TROX. UBS Group increased their target price on Tronox from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tronox presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.75.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox Trading Down 3.1 %

TROX stock opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. Tronox has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.36.

Tronox Announces Dividend

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Insider Activity at Tronox

In other Tronox news, insider Jonathan Flood sold 29,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $455,311.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,590.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tronox news, SVP John Srivisal sold 40,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $621,203.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,591.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Flood sold 29,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $455,311.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,590.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,032,725 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TROX. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 2,388.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,058,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,913 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the first quarter worth about $29,045,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter worth about $16,635,000. Khrom Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 441.1% in the third quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 849,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC raised its position in Tronox by 45.5% during the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,439,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,884,000 after acquiring an additional 762,581 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.