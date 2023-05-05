ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells $399,550.56 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $399,550.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $430.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $448.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.95. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $521.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About ServiceNow

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $475.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.33.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

