Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) EVP Sells $722,890.63 in Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $722,890.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,492.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $37.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $241,456,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Corning by 292.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,562,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $209,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Corning by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,197 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,161,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,866 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,623,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,774 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLW. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

