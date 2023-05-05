Tractor Supply (TSCO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) in the last few weeks:

5/1/2023 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $270.00 to $280.00.

4/28/2023 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $255.00 to $270.00.

4/28/2023 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $230.00 to $240.00.

4/18/2023 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $240.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2023 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $255.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Tractor Supply is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/15/2023 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $256.00 to $264.00.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 2.7 %

Tractor Supply stock opened at $236.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $251.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.28 and its 200 day moving average is $225.09. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $474,257.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,658 shares in the company, valued at $866,982.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $474,257.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,658 shares in the company, valued at $866,982.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,426 shares of company stock worth $9,174,310. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 213,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,086,000 after acquiring an additional 35,257 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at about $2,148,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

