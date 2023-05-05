Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $363.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $349.00 to $363.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAIA. Benchmark increased their price target on Saia from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Saia from $229.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $292.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Saia from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $294.94.

SAIA stock opened at $291.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.89. Saia has a 12-month low of $168.03 and a 12-month high of $306.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.28 million. Saia had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.80%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Saia will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total transaction of $287,659.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,317.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $2,695,630.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,071.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total value of $287,659.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,317.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,004 shares of company stock worth $11,137,223 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after acquiring an additional 14,766 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Saia by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 49,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,476,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter worth about $982,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

