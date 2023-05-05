Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) PT Raised to $18.00

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 114.54% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ RVPH opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reviva Pharmaceuticals

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.

