Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) PT Raised to $18.00

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 114.54% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.
NASDAQ RVPH opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45.
About Reviva Pharmaceuticals
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.
