Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Lowered to $122.00 at Barclays

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ROST. StockNews.com cut shares of Ross Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.53.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST opened at $102.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.58 and a 200 day moving average of $108.58. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.