Craig Hallum Lowers Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target to $207.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Craig Hallum from $220.00 to $207.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Repligen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $157.23 on Wednesday. Repligen has a 1 year low of $137.21 and a 1 year high of $262.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.43 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.58%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Repligen by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,042,000 after purchasing an additional 31,746 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 1,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

