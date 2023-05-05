Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) PT Lowered to $165.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.94% from the company’s current price.

RGEN has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Repligen from $170.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

RGEN stock opened at $157.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.25 and a 200-day moving average of $175.22. Repligen has a 12-month low of $137.21 and a 12-month high of $262.26.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Repligen will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Repligen by 11.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Repligen by 75.8% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 22.6% in the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,042,000 after buying an additional 31,746 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Repligen by 16.0% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in shares of Repligen by 12.0% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 1,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

