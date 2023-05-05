NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Cut to $165.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.09.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $163.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $198.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,123,000. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,447,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,317,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 609,031 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $113,569,000 after purchasing an additional 328,602 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.