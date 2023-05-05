NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $217.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Truist Financial from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.09.

Shares of NXPI opened at $163.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $198.28.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 49.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 12.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 586 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

