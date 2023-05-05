NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $217.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Truist Financial from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.49% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.09.
NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of NXPI opened at $163.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $198.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 12.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 586 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.