B. Riley Lowers Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Price Target to $25.00

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $28.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.44% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rocky Brands’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RCKY. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Rocky Brands stock opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Rocky Brands has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.61. The company has a market cap of $146.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $138.93 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Rocky Brands will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brands include Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

