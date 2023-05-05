Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Mercury Systems Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.17. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $65.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $229.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.25 million. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $252,449.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,212,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $252,449.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,212,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $25,880.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,407,939.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,851 shares of company stock worth $582,461. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mercury Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Featured Stories

