Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on May 5th, 2023

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCYGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Mercury Systems Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.17. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $65.42.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $229.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.25 million. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,765 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $252,449.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,212,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $25,880.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,407,939.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,851 shares of company stock worth $582,461. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mercury Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY)

