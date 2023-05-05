Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Materialise from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Materialise from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of Materialise stock opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $520.41 million, a PE ratio of 293.67 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average of $9.14. Materialise has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $17.18.

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $66.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.55 million. Materialise had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 0.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Materialise by 1,600.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,426,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,264 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at $4,938,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 154.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 217,159 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 393.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the first quarter valued at $1,270,000. Institutional investors own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable companies to set up reliable and sustainable 3D printing production.

