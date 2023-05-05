PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

PCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $44.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.55 and a 200 day moving average of $46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.18. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michele Tyler sold 4,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $225,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,462.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michele Tyler sold 4,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $225,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,662 shares in the company, valued at $994,462.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,239,189.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,202.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,028 shares of company stock worth $4,667,676. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 289.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth $40,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

