Citigroup Downgrades NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) to Neutral

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.00. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 54.53% from the stock’s previous close.

NRDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NerdWallet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NerdWallet Stock Performance

Shares of NerdWallet stock opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $687.11 million, a P/E ratio of 906.00 and a beta of 1.52. NerdWallet has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $21.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.40.

Insider Activity at NerdWallet

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.59 million. NerdWallet had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NerdWallet will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $49,826.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,960.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NerdWallet

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the 3rd quarter worth about $532,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,251,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,100,000 after purchasing an additional 155,715 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,055,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the last quarter. 31.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

