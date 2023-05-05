Maxim Group Lowers Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Price Target to $12.00

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $30.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 212.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.50 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of PSTV opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $140.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.39. Plus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82.

Plus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10). The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.85) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTV. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 50.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 33,735 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 1,003.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 124,500 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 142,417 shares in the last quarter. 10.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

