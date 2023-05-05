Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PINC has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Premier from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Premier from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Premier in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.22.

Premier Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.83. Premier has a 52-week low of $25.91 and a 52-week high of $38.98.

Premier Announces Dividend

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $359.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.36 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 13.73%. Analysts expect that Premier will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Institutional Trading of Premier

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Premier by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Premier by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Premier by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Premier by 3,921.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Premier by 1,174.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Featured Articles

