Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Cut to Hold at Maxim Group

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

OTTR stock opened at $77.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.69. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $82.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otter Tail

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. Otter Tail had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $301.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.80 million. Analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,477,000 after buying an additional 280,119 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 311.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,010,000 after buying an additional 157,234 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,678,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,851,000 after buying an additional 128,872 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 265.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 138,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after buying an additional 100,374 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

Featured Articles

