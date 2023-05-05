Pad Chivukula Sells 5,000 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $129,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 579,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,025,086.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Pad Chivukula also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $126,900.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $80,350.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $26.58 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $29.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $6.19. The company had revenue of $160.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.54 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

ARCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,761,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,421,000 after buying an additional 66,971 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,756,000 after buying an additional 1,161,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,960,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,056,000 after buying an additional 56,287 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,459,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,629,000 after buying an additional 23,221 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,336,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after buying an additional 143,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a late-stage clinical mRNA medicines and vaccine company, which engages in the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.

Further Reading

