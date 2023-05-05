Eren Bali Sells 15,000 Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $135,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,796,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,187,798.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Eren Bali also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Udemy alerts:

On Tuesday, April 11th, Eren Bali sold 10,462 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $94,158.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Eren Bali sold 1,900 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $17,100.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $148,500.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $157,800.00.

Udemy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $9.09 on Friday. Udemy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $17.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Udemy had a negative return on equity of 44.37% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $165.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.81 million. As a group, analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

UDMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Udemy from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Udemy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Institutional Trading of Udemy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDMY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Udemy by 169.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Udemy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Udemy by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Udemy by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.