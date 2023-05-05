Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. OTR Global upgraded Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $104.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.19 and its 200-day moving average is $101.53.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

