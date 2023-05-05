Bradley L. Campbell Sells 11,700 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,716,757.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.83. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.95 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 141.73% and a negative net margin of 71.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $65,935,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 442.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,485,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,220 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,483,000 after buying an additional 1,983,752 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 946.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,910,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,190,000 after buying an additional 1,728,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,189,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,360,000 after buying an additional 1,172,602 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on FOLD. StockNews.com raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

