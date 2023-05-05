David Matthew Feinberg Sells 1,616 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Matthew Feinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of American Electric Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93.

On Friday, February 24th, David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of American Electric Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $357,581.12.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of American Electric Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $91.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.12 and its 200 day moving average is $92.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in American Electric Power by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.19.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

