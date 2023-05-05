Analysts Set Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Target Price at $74.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.00.
ITCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.
In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $2,689,225.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $2,689,225.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 278,827 shares of company stock worth $13,226,937. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $61.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.27. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $66.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.15.
Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a negative net margin of 102.37%. The business had revenue of $87.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.
