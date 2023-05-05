BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $756.45.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th.

NYSE:BLK opened at $631.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $663.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $693.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 28.13%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,024 shares of company stock valued at $28,562,554 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

