Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Receives $70.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.63.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Spire Stock Performance

NYSE SR opened at $68.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $61.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Spire Announces Dividend

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.21. Spire had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Spire will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

